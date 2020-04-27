Woman arrested after breaking goose eggs at Lake Eola, police say
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said that Gayle Wessel has been arrested for breaking goose eggs at Lake Eola.
They said that some of these eggs were expected to hatch in 14 days.
She reportedly caused about $3,200 in damage.
MORE NEWS: IRS enhances 'Get My Payment' online application to help taxpayers
Wessel has been arrested on a charge of Criminal Mischief, police said.
Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement
MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News
This story was written in Orlando, Florida