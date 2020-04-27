Woman arrested after breaking goose eggs at Lake Eola, police say

article

The Orlando Police Department said that Gayle Wessel has been arrested for breaking goose eggs at Lake Eola.

They said that some of these eggs were expected to hatch in 14 days.

She reportedly caused about $3,200 in damage.

Wessel has been arrested on a charge of Criminal Mischief, police said.

