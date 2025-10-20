Winter Springs officials send out boil water notice

article

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for part of the Greenbriar neighborhood in Winter Springs, according to a release sent out early Monday.

City officials say that a water main break at Old White Way near Troon Trace that caused an interruption of service is responsible for the notice.



The affected areas are:

965-1011 Troon Trace

901-950 Torrey Pine Drive

901-967 Glen Abbey Circle

990-1010 White Springs Lane

922-936 Old White Way

To ensure safety, residents should boil water from their tap for one minute, per CDDI and EPA guidance.

According to the release, residents in the area may notice that tap water is discolored due to sediment in the water lines, a common occurrence after water main repairs.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteria survey is conducted showing the water is safe to drink.

Officials say questions should be directed to Winter Springs Utilities.