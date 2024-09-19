New police interviews of Stephan Sterns, Jenn Soto released: 'Should I be talking with a lawyer right now?'

New videos of interviews related to the investigation into the disappearance and death of Madeline "Maddie" Soto were released this week by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The videos show detectives questioning both Maddie Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, and her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.

Madeline was first reported missing on Feb. 26 after she didn't make it to school that day, and her body was found in rural Osceola County on March 1. About two months later, Sterns – her mom's boyfriend – was charged with first-degree murder after investigators determined that the teenager was likely already dead before the school bell rang that day. Sterns was arrested two days before Maddie's body was found in a field.

Detectives question Jenn Soto's defense of Stephan Sterns

During the interrogation, detectives expressed doubt that Sterns acted alone. They pressed Jenn Soto, particularly when she defended Sterns, even after detectives showed her photos allegedly depicting him abusing her daughter.

"I don't believe a lot of the things you're saying, and I don't believe a lot of the things you say you weren't aware of," a detective tells Jenn Soto.

"I was in shock," she replied.

"No, that's not shock. That is your natural instinct to protect Stefan," the detective told her. "And my fear is that sense of guilt is causing you to not want to assist in the location of her."

"Oh, no. If I knew anything, I would so tell you," she said. "I don't care about him [Sterns]. I want him to go to jail. I want the worst thing possible to happen to him in jail. I know what happens to predators in jail. Like, I'm ready for that."

Stephan Sterns inquires about getting an attorney

In a separate interview room, detectives asked Stephan Sterns about where he was and what he was doing the day Maddie disappeared. They warned him that they already searched his phone and even begged him to tell them more, but he stayed tight-lipped.

"Here's what I'm asking you and pleading with you, is to dig down and do some soul-searching," a detective said. "I don't want you to discredit yourself by saying you don't know about all the pictures that are on your phone."

At one point, Sterns asks, "Should I be talking with a lawyer right now?"

Soto has not been charged with a crime. Sterns has a status hearing next month.

Detectives inquired about Maddie Soto possibly being pregnant

Another meeting between Jenn Soto and detectives revealed investigators suggested the possibility that Maddie may have been pregnant before her death, though this has not been confirmed.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released the interviews, which took place in the weeks following the discovery of Maddie’s body. During a February 28 interview, detectives asked Jenn Soto if she had seen a pregnancy test in her home. The topic resurfaced weeks later during a questioning session with the Kissimmee Police Department at the State Attorney's Office.

Investigators repeatedly asked Jenn Soto about her daughter’s menstrual cycle. "I would write what days she would get her period," Soto said. "In February, no, I didn’t notice her using any of her feminine hygiene products."

While detectives left open the possibility that Maddie could have been pregnant, no official confirmation has been made.

