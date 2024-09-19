Former Florida youth basketball coach accused of molesting children, holding teen captive

Stream FOX 35 News

A former Boys and Girls Club basketball coach in Marion County is accused of child molestation, human trafficking, and the production and possession of child pornography, among other criminal acts, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Carl Philip Lombardo, 58, was taken into custody by deputies on Wednesday at his Ocala home.

In late August, deputies responded to a report that Lombardo had refused to return a 15-year-old boy to his parents after a sleepover at his house. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told the boy's siblings had been returned to the family earlier in the day and when Lombardo was asked to return the teenager, he responded with a video of the boy pretending to write a note to his parents that he wanted to stay with Lombardo.

Investigators believe Lombardo coerced the teen to record the video, and that it was clear the child was emotional as Lombardo belittled him for hesitating. In response to the video, the children’s parents said they were going to contact law enforcement. Lombardo allegedly stated he was not concerned because he worked with the local schools and his reputation was spotless, according to an arrest report.

After the initial investigation, the teen was returned to his parents. The sheriff's office said several of the children disclosed that Lombardo had touched them inappropriately and taken nude photos of them.

According to the arrest report, "Lombardo provided two of his cell phones for forensic review, which revealed he had taken photos depicting child sexual abuse material of a young child. They also contained numerous images of the suspect cuddling with the children and pictures of their feet."

Lombardo faces multiple charges including human trafficking of a child for commercial sexual activity; interference with child custody; lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age; lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age; lewd and lascivious exhibition; two counts of production of child pornography; and two counts of possession of child pornography.

