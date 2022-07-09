Winter Park police host 'Back To School Supply Drive' for children in need

article

Do you have any leftover school supplies that you don't know what to do with? The Winter Park Police Department is hosting a "Back To School Supply Drive" for students in need.

From now until July 29, people can donate items such as backpacks, pencils, composition notebooks, binders, crayons and other school supplies to students, families, and schools ahead of the upcoming academic year.

The department is looking for donations such as backpacks, pencils, composition notebooks, binders, crayons, rulers and more.

Donations will be accepted at a big red box located inside the lobby of the Winter Park Police Department at 500 North Virginia Avenue.