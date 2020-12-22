Winter Garden man kills wife then himself, police say

article

The Winter Garden police department says a woman's estranged husband killed her before fleeing the city and then killed himself as they were trying to apprehend him.

On Monday, officers responded to a Winter Garden home on Winter Garden Vineland Road and found 44-year-old Gislaine De Lima Felipe dead in her living room after an apparent struggle.

"Detectives began receiving information that De Lima Felipe’s estranged husband as leaving messages with mutual friends claiming responsibility for her death," police said in a press release.

The husband had reportedly fled to West Palm Beach and was located by authorities.

"The subject was located but fled into an apartment complex in West Palm Beach where he ultimately committed suicide prior to being apprehended by their units."

"As both the victim and suspect in this case are deceased certain details will be difficult to develop but further information about the case may be available following the victim’s autopsy."