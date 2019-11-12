Whole Foods offering discounts on Thanksgiving turkeys for Amazon Prime members

article

Starting on Wednesday, Amazon and Whole Foods Market will offer special savings on organic and classic turkeys in celebration of Thanksgiving. All customers can choose from select organic ($3.49/lb) and classic turkeys ($2.49/lb), and Prime members will save even more on turkeys ($2.99/lb for organic and $1.99/lb for classic).

Customers can reserve their turkeys in advance online and pick up in store.

All turkeys sold at Whole Foods Market must meet the grocer’s strict quality standards, including no antibiotics ever, no animal by-products in their feed, and animal welfare audits by third-party certifier programs like Global Animal Partnership. The turkey offer runs from Nov. 13 through Nov. 28 while supplies last.

“We know our customers care about where their food comes from, and our turkeys meet some of the highest quality standards in the grocery industry. We are excited to bring back our turkey deals to make it even easier for customers to entertain and save big this Thanksgiving,” said Theo Weening, Vice President of Meat and Poultry at Whole Foods Market.

Customers can reserve their turkeys in advance at holiday.wholefoodsmarket.com and pick up in store. Prime members who reserve in advance at holiday.wholefoodsmarket.com will be eligible for the lower prices when they check out in store. All organic and classic turkeys branded with the Whole Foods Market logo are sourced from seven trusted suppliers around the country, including Diestel, Mary’s Organic, and Koch Turkey Farms.

Turkey Talk: What do Americans Like?

In addition to bringing back the popular turkey deals, Whole Foods Market also released a survey on turkey preferences. The survey found that nearly half of Americans (49%) say it’s important their Thanksgiving turkey be organic, a figure even higher among the millennial subset at 62%. When choosing a bird, more than half of Americans responsible for purchasing or preparing the turkey (59%) will make or buy a turkey that’s 18 lbs. or smaller.

“In addition to a rise in organic, our stores are seeing a growing trend in shoppers looking for medium-sized turkeys, with customers purchasing additional turkey breast to satisfy the demand for more white meat at the table and avoid the added logistics of a bigger turkey,” Weening said.

Other notable findings from the survey include:

More Thanksgiving Deals

Prime members will find additional discounts on a variety of Thanksgiving staples throughout the store and online. Starting on Nov. 13, Prime members will receive exclusive deals on organic jewel sweet potatoes ($1.29/lb), organic cranberries ($2.69/12-oz bag), and Bonafide frozen broths and soups (35% off).

Prime members also save an additional 10% on hundreds of sale items throughout the store every day. To date, Prime members have saved hundreds of millions of dollars through lower prices and exclusive deals.

Grocery Delivery and Pickup

Forgot to reserve your turkey? Amazon has you covered. For all your Thanksgiving needs, including turkeys, free two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market is available to Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns across 90 major metropolitan areas. Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and pickup is available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, pickup is available until as late as 1 p.m. and delivery will be available as late as 2 p.m. in some cities.