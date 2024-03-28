Who is Regina Hill? What to know about arrested Orlando Commissioner

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday on elderly exploitation and fraud charges.

She remains in custody at the Orange County Jail on $40,000 bond.

Here's what to know about Hill:

Regina Hill was elected in 2013

Hill took office in 2013 and has advocated for more jobs, education opportunities, business development and affordable housing in District 5, according to the City of Orlando. Here are a few of the projects she has spearheaded:

Revitalization of Orlando Police Department

City of Orlando Blueprint – Turner School of Construction Job Training

Parramore Comprehensive Neighborhood Plans (Church Street Renewal)

Soccer Stadium

Parramore Village

Community Gardens

Wells Built House Rehabilitation

Parramore Lymmo BRT Project

Photo: City of Orlando

Why was Regina Hill arrested?

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday amid an investigation into elderly exploitation and fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to arrest records, Hill was charged with three counts of exploitation of elderly, mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud and two counts of fraud impersonation. She's being held at the Orange County Jail on $40,000 bond.

Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio is scheduled to host a press conference Thursday afternoon with more details about the arrest.

Regina Hill was arrested in Orange County on March 28, 2024. (Photo: Orange County Corrections Department)

The investigation into Hill began after the FDLE were tipped off by her former aide.

Investigators learned she established power of attorney over a woman and allegedly went on to buy a home with the woman listed as the co-owner without her approval. Additionally, Hill is accused of using the woman's money to buy things like a facelift, IV infusions, a New Year's Eve stay in Miami, car insurance and dental surgery.

These alleged transactions exceeded $100,000.

Photo: City of Orlando

Where is Regina Hill from?

Hill was born in Tavares and grew up in the Parramore area of Orlando, where she was a student in the Orange County Public School system.

She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and also spent 25 years as a nurse.

Photo: City of Orlando

Regina Hill honors and recognitions

Here are a few of the honors and recognition Hill has received, according to the City of Orlando:

President Barack Obama Humanitarian Award

Orlando City Magazine "50 Most Powerful Women"

Omega Psi Phi "Citizen of the Year"

Orlando Light Brigade "Global Peace Network" honoree

Butterfly Transformation Outreach Partnership

Parramore Kidz Zone Baby Institute

Orlando Minority Youth Golf Association

ONYX Magazine

Where is District 5 in Orlando?

District 5 includes downtown Orlando and the communities of Parramore, Rock Lake, Malibu, Clear Lake, Ivey Lane, Lake Sunset, the Willows, the Mercy Drive Corridor, Timber Sounds, Lake Mann Homes, Demetrius Homes, Timberleaf and Metro West.

Photo: City of Orlando

Regina Hill may have been arrested, but she has not been suspended from office yet. That power lies with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pursuant to Florida Statute 112.51. It reads, in part:

"Whenever any elected or appointed municipal official is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office or is indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor, the Governor has the power to suspend such municipal official from office."

If DeSantis suspends Hill from Office, the City of Orlando will work with the Supervisor of Elections to hold a special election to temporarily fill the District 5 City Commission seat.