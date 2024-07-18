Who is Dan Newlin? Donald Trump accepts $1 million check for victims of assassination attempt

Donald Trump, somber and bandaged, accepted the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention, reflecting on an assassination attempt that nearly claimed his life.

"I'm not supposed to be here tonight," Trump told the packed convention hall, where thousands listened silently. "There was blood pouring everywhere, yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

The 78-year-old former president, known for his bombast and aggressive rhetoric, delivered a softer, sincerely personal message drawn from his brush with death.

He called for a moment of silence for Corey Comperatore, a retired fire chief killed at the rally. After walking over to a firefighter uniform representing Comperatore and kissing the helmet, Trump returned to the podium.

In a surprising moment, Trump announced a fundraiser to support the families of the victims who were shot, pulling out a check for $1 million.

"A friend of mine, he just called up. He sent me a check. It's right here; I just got it. One million dollars from Dan Newlin. Thank you, Dan," Trump said, referring to Central Florida attorney Dan Newlin.

Newlin posted on social media earlier in the day, "It has always been of utmost importance to me to bridge the divide and unite Americans, regardless of their political affiliations. Together, we have the power to achieve extraordinary feats and create a future that fills us with boundless excitement and pride for the United States of America."

Trump shared that the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking his life. "Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever."

Neither Trump nor his campaign has released details about his injury or the treatment he received.

Some information taken from the Associated Press.