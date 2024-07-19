Library saved after push from Altamonte Springs residents

Altamonte Springs residents came together to save their local library.

In an Altamonte Springs City Commission meeting on Thursday, commissioners voted to keep the city's local library after the city announced it would close.

Last week, the city announced the last day to check out books would be August 31. However, the city held a special meeting to discuss the library shutting down, and residents came out in droves. Most argued to commissioners that the library should not shut down and is vital to the city.

"One of the reasons I wanted to live here is the library and the pool," said one resident. "It’s a wonderful place to live, and I’m worried if we cut those things, it won’t be."

Fourth grader Audrey Verawetwatana also spoke at the meeting to fight to save her local library.

"I was feeling very good that the library was saved!" said Verawetwatana. "I’m very happy because every day I still need the library. There are books for everyone."

The city has not had a mileage increase in nine years, and some residents addressed concerns about raising taxes.

"A lot of people say it’s just $2, but before you know it, it hurts the people who are close to the edge of poverty," added another resident.

The city manager says there will be two budget hearings in September.