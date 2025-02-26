Who is Bryon Donalds? Florida Rep. wants to replace DeSantis as governor

The Brief Republican U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds announced on Tuesday that he plans to run for Florida governor in the 2026 election. Prior to his announcement, President Donald Trump endorsed him on social media, stating he would make a "Great and Powerful Governor for Florida." Here's what we know about Donalds.



Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds announced on Tuesday his intention to run for Florida governor in 2026, aiming to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is ineligible for another term after serving eight years in office.

Donalds, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump last week, confirmed his plans during a Tuesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News' "Hannity" show.

‘Now is the time to now take the mantle’

What they're saying:

Moments before appearing on Sean Hannity's TV show, Rep. Donalds teased his appearance and an announcement on X. Moments later, Rep. Donalds confirmed his plans to run for Florida governor.

"Well, look, Sean, after a lot of prayer, a lot of thoughts with my family and my friends, I'm here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida," Donalds said.

"I joined the Tea Party movement, was in the conservative movement. I was able to serve four years in a state legislature, four years in Congress, and I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future," he said.

A presidential endorsement

What we know:

Last week, President Donald Trump said in a post on his Turth Social platform that he would fully support Rep. Donalds as governor of Florida.

"I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024," Trump wrote.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

Donalds has pledged to focus on issues such as lowering insurance costs, expanding cryptocurrency, and preserving the Everglades.

Who is Byron Donalds?

The backstory:

Donalds is a U.S. congressman currently representing Florida's 19th Congressional District.

The Brooklyn, New York native graduated from Florida State University (FSU) where he earned a Bachelor's degree in finance and marketing. He worked in southwest Florida in the finance, banking and insurance industries, before being elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016.

According to his website bio, "Byron served as the PreK-12 Quality Subcommittee Chair during the 2018-2019 Legislative Session and served as the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee's Chairman 2019-2020 Legislative Session. While serving in the Florida House, primarily focused on elder affairs, criminal justice reform, and ensuring that each child has access to a world-class education."

Donalds resides in Naples, Florida, with his wife Erika, and their sons, Damon, Darin and Mason.

He was raised by a hard-working, single mother who taught him "that greatness requires sacrifice", a lesson that inspired him to become a congressman and a "devoted family man", according to his online bio.

Does Donalds have Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' endorsement?

Quite the opposite.

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the elephant in the room during a press conference last week in Tampa, Florida. It followed days of reporting and speculation that his wife and First Lady Casey DeSantis, a former news reporter, was considering a run herself.

"I won by the biggest margin than any Republicans ever won a governor's race here in Florida," Gov. DeSantis said during a press conference in Tampa on Monday. "She would do better than me. Like, there's no question about that. That would happen."

So far, Casey DeSantis has not publicly commented on whether or not she has an interest in running. Gov. DeSantis said he felt she would be a good supporter of continuing his efforts and sticking to conservative ideas.

He did mention Rep. Donalds by name and said he hadn't been part of any of his office's "victories" in the state.

"He just hasn't been a part of any of the victories that we've had here over the left over these last years," he said. "He's just not been a part of it. He's been in other states campaigning, doing that, and that's fine. But okay, well then deliver results up there."

When does Ron DeSantis' term as governor end?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. He is term-limited and unable to run in 2026. He will leave office in 2027 when the governor-elect, whomever that is, takes over.

Florida Democratic Party reacts: 'Completely unqualified'

The other side:

Following Donalds' announcement Tuesday night, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried released a statement, calling Donalds a "dangerous political opportunist."

"One of the least popular people in Tallahassee politics, Byron is best known for skipping votes, defending insurrectionists, and promoting a revisionist version of Black history that defends Jim Crow. He has little political experience and no executive experience, and is completely unqualified to run the state of Florida. Byron is only interested in power, and he won’t fix our property insurance crisis or bring down the cost of living for Floridians. He only has a shot at the nomination because Trump endorsed him, and Trump is only endorsing him because he wants a puppet in the governor’s mansion — pissing off Ron DeSantis is an added bonus," Fried added.

Trump’s endorsement solidifies Donalds as a leading contender, as Trump remains a dominant force in Florida Republican politics. If elected, Donalds would be the first Black governor of Florida. His campaign signals a continuation of the state’s strong conservative policies under DeSantis.

Countdown to 2026: Key election dates

Primary Election: Aug. 18, 2026

General Election: Nov. 3, 2026

