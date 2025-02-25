Rep. Byron Donalds, with Trump endorsement, says he’s running for Florida governor

The Brief Rep. Byron Donalds announced his run for Florida governor in 2026 with Donald Trump’s endorsement. His campaign focuses on lowering insurance costs, expanding cryptocurrency, and preserving the Everglades. Other potential candidates, including Casey DeSantis, have not yet announced their intentions.



Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., announced plans to run for Florida governor next year during an interview on Fox News' "Hannity" Tuesday night.

Donalds earns enthusiastic backing of President Trump

What we know:

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has announced his candidacy for the 2026 Florida governor’s race. He enters the race with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and has been a strong supporter of Trump. Donalds has pledged to focus on issues such as lowering insurance costs, expanding cryptocurrency, and preserving the Everglades.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Casey DeSantis, the wife of current Gov. Ron DeSantis, will enter the race, as DeSantis has hinted at her potential candidacy. Other possible Republican contenders include former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. DeSantis himself has not endorsed any candidate.

The backstory:

Donalds, originally from Brooklyn, built his political career in Florida, serving in the state House before winning a seat in the U.S. House in 2020. He has been a rising figure in conservative politics and was previously considered for House Speaker. His wife, Erika Donalds, has also played a significant role in education policy, particularly in charter schools.

Big picture view:

Trump’s endorsement solidifies Donalds as a leading contender, as Trump remains a dominant force in Florida Republican politics. If elected, Donalds would be the first Black governor of Florida. His campaign signals a continuation of the state’s strong conservative policies under DeSantis.

What they're saying:

Trump expressed his full support for Donalds, writing, "Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida… RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

Donalds praised DeSantis but emphasized his own experience, saying, "For a long time, I’ve been in the trenches, in a lot of these battles, dealing with conservatism."

At the Conservative Political Action Conference, Donalds declared, "We’re going to build off of what we’ve done and continue to lead bigger, better, faster, greater, safer, freer."

In response to the announcement of his candidacy, the Florida Democratic Party ssued the following statement:

"Byron Donalds is a dangerous political opportunist who should be nowhere near the governor’s mansion," said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. "One of the least popular people in Tallahassee politics, Byron is best known for skipping votes, defending insurrectionists, and promoting a revisionist version of Black history that defends Jim Crow. He has little political experience and no executive experience, and is completely unqualified to run the state of Florida.

"Byron is only interested in power, and he won’t fix our property insurance crisis or bring down the cost of living for Floridians. He only has a shot at the nomination because Trump endorsed him, and Trump is only endorsing him because he wants a puppet in the governor’s mansion — pissing off Ron DeSantis is an added bonus."

