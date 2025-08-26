White Castle set to open new Florida location in Daytona Beach

The Brief White Castle has announced its plans to open a new location in Daytona Beach. The new location is slated to open in late-summer 2026. This will be the fast-food hamburger chain's fourth location in Florida.



Daytona Beach White Castle location

What we know:

On Tuesday, White Castle leaders announced the signing of a lease to build a new location at 1944 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach location will be designed in White Castle’s modern "neighborhood" prototype style.

Plans call for indoor seating, outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes where team members will deliver orders directly to cars.

When it opens, the new White Castle will create more than 70 jobs for local residents.

What's next:

The grand opening for the new location is forecasted for late summer 2026.

This rendering shows a sneak peek at what the Daytona Beach White Castle location will look like. (Credit: White Castle)

What they're saying:

"This commitment marks the next exciting step in our Florida expansion," Jamie T. Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said. "Our Orlando and Clermont castles have been embraced with open arms, and we can’t wait to bring our beloved sliders to Daytona Beach. Known as ‘The World’s Most Famous Beach’ and part of Florida’s Fun Coast, Daytona’s vibrant, growing community is a perfect match for our fun-loving, customer-centric brand. We’re eager to meet the crave and become part of the fabric of this community."

4th White Castle location in Florida

Local perspective:

White Castle previously announced its plans for a third freestanding Castle in Kissimmee at O-town West, which is scheduled to open prior to its Daytona location.

Previously, White Castle opened its flagship location, the largest in the world, in 2021 in Orlando, followed by its second location earlier this month in Clermont.

FILE-Image of White Castle sliders at a restaurant location. (Photo illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

What is White Castle?

Big picture view:

White Castle first opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas.

White Castle holds the title of being the first fast-food restaurant in the world, and the restaurant was the start of what has become a multi-billion-dollar fast-food industry.

Today, the beloved family-owned hamburger chain has more than 335 locations nationwide.

White Castle is known for its signature sliders, but also serves up tasty treats, including chicken rings, mozzarella cheese sticks, onion chips, cheesecake-on-a-stick and milkshakes.