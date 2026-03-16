Orlando rain timeline: When to expect the most intense storms this afternoon

The Brief A cold front moving from the northwest will bring widespread showers and potentially severe storms to Northwest Florida at noon before reaching the Orlando Metro around 3 p.m. While the system moves quickly, it carries a "level 2 out of 5" risk for severe weather, featuring primary threats of 60 mph wind gusts, small hail, and a low-end tornado risk. Residents can expect between 0.5 to 2 inches of rain throughout the afternoon, with conditions drying out and cooling down by 9 p.m.



Communities across Northwest Florida will see the showers and storms arrive around noon, Monday.

The storm will begin from noon to 1 p.m., due to a cold front moving in from the northwest. The storms will then shift into the Orlando Metro around 3 p.m.

When will the most intense rain arrive?

The most intense rain and storms should be focused right along the cold front, which is different than what we saw on Sunday. Isolated stronger to severe storms could ignite out ahead of it with a bit of lift, but the more widespread downpours and storms will be near the boundary as it pushes through Central Florida.

When does it end?

The rain looks to work to the southeast and taper off just past dinnertime. We should be drying out by 9 p.m. and start to cool down a touch.

Where will the rain occur?

Most of Central Florida will be impacted by the rain.

Impacts: How intense? Main threats. How much rain forecast?

This system is strong, and it's bringing an elevated threat of severe storms for our Monday. With the instability in the atmosphere as well as more wind energy in the atmosphere, all forms of severe weather are on the table.

We have a slight risk or level 2/5 risk on the table – meaning there's a likelihood that few storms turn severe.

Will we experience a tornado?

There is a low-end risk of a tornado or two with that spin in the atmosphere, especially if a storm were to be more isolated, encounter the sea breeze, or merge with another.

What is the main concern?

Gusty wind is the main concern though, with this sort of "squall line" set-up. Wind gusts could rise up to around 60 mph. Small hail is also possible. Rainfall wise, we won't see as much rain as yesterday as these storms and downpours will be quick moving.

We'll still see heavy rain as the front swings through though, with amounts around 0.5 to one inch. There could be some isolated spots that see one to two inches.