Orlando AM Weather Forecast: Rain, 60MPH winds by afternoon

The Brief Monday, March 16, will begin with warm, muggy conditions as temperatures climb from 68°C at dawn to a high of 85°C in Orlando and surrounding areas. By noon, a level two severe storm system will move in from the northwest, bringing a 30% chance of rain that will intensify as it reaches Central Florida. Residents should remain alert for a Storm Team alert featuring potential 60 mph wind gusts, small hail, and a risk of tornadoes throughout the afternoon.



The FOX 35 Storm team is tracking some lighting in the Orlando area, Monday morning.

Lighting was visible to the east, however, meteorologists warn that when thunder accompanies lighting, to head indoors.

A view from Grills Lakeside Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar around 5 a.m., March 16.

Monday's forecast

What we know:

Expect a warm muggy start to the work week, followed by afternoon storms.

6 a.m. – 68 degrees

9 a.m. – 73 degrees

12 p.m. – 83 degrees

By noon, the likelihood of rain is 30%, as the storm moves in from the north and west to the south and east. By 1 p.m., showers are expected to move closer to the Central Florida area.

Orlando forecast for the week of March 16.

Forecast Highs

Clermont: 82 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 85 degrees

Kissimmee: 85 degrees

Orlando: 85 degrees

The Villages: 82 degrees

A severe storm threat is issued for Monday, March 16.

Storm Team alert

FOX 35 is issuing a Storm Team alert for Monday, March 16, including strong damaging wind gusts – as high as 60 miles per hour – a tornado risk and potential for small hail.

According to a severe storm scale, Monday's weather is yellow – a level two out of five.