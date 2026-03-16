Orlando AM Weather Forecast: Rain, 60MPH winds by afternoon
CENTRAL FLORIDA - The FOX 35 Storm team is tracking some lighting in the Orlando area, Monday morning.
Lighting was visible to the east, however, meteorologists warn that when thunder accompanies lighting, to head indoors.
A view from Grills Lakeside Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar around 5 a.m., March 16.
Monday's forecast
What we know:
Expect a warm muggy start to the work week, followed by afternoon storms.
- 6 a.m. – 68 degrees
- 9 a.m. – 73 degrees
- 12 p.m. – 83 degrees
By noon, the likelihood of rain is 30%, as the storm moves in from the north and west to the south and east. By 1 p.m., showers are expected to move closer to the Central Florida area.
Orlando forecast for the week of March 16.
Forecast Highs
- Clermont: 82 degrees
- Cocoa Beach: 85 degrees
- Kissimmee: 85 degrees
- Orlando: 85 degrees
- The Villages: 82 degrees
A severe storm threat is issued for Monday, March 16.
Storm Team alert
FOX 35 is issuing a Storm Team alert for Monday, March 16, including strong damaging wind gusts – as high as 60 miles per hour – a tornado risk and potential for small hail.
According to a severe storm scale, Monday's weather is yellow – a level two out of five.
The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team