Unconscious man pulled from ocean in Ormond Beach, officials say

The Brief Beach officials said the incident happened in the area of 145 South Atlantic Avenue. The victims is a 19-year-old man from Winter Garden, according to officials.



An unconscious man was pulled from the ocean on Saturday in what Volusia County Beach Safety officials are calling a "drowning incident."

Officials were called to the area of 145 South Atlantic Avenue in Ormond Beach around 1 p.m. following reports of a drowning.

A 19-uyear-old man from Winter Garden was pulled from the water and transported to an area hospital by medical personnel, according to officials.

The man was last reported unconscious and there have not yet been updates on his condition.

Beach officials strongly encourage residents and visitors to swim in front of staffed lifeguard towers as a safety measure.