Hurricane Lee forecast to ramp up strength again, bring impacts to Florida this week

Hurricane Lee began as the first Category 5 hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season and the fourth named hurricane after forming last week.

Its rapid intensification gave it an overnight jump from a Category 2 hurricane to a Category 4 and a couple of hours later – a Category 5.

Although Lee has weakened to a Category 2 as of Sunday, the hurricane is expected to ramp back up to a Category 4 as it inches closer to the eastern coast of the U.S.

On Saturday, Lee ran into some stronger wind shear, lowering its intensity but it is still a strong hurricane.

The latest Spaghetti models seem to all be in agreement that Lee will continue westward before curving north Tuesday night.

HURRICANE LEE LIVE UPDATES

Lee is moving 8 mph and is expected to decrease in intensity as it goes further north.

How will Hurricane Lee impact Florida?

Hurricane Lee is forecast to bring dangerous surf all week that will peak by Thursday with surf up 7-8 feet at its highest. Beach conditions will improve by the next week.

Other impacts such as coastal erosion are possible as well.