Live updates: Lee hangs on as Category 3 hurricane, Margot to become hurricane later Monday

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic.

Follow along below for the latest updates:

11 a.m. update

Tropical Storm Margot is almost a hurricane

Tropical Storm Margot is approaching hurricane status, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

Margot is located about 1,245 miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and is currently moving north at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph; a Category 1 storm has winds of at least 74 mph.

This tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane later today and could continue to strengthen over the next few days.

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect.

Hurricane Lee hangs on as a major hurricane

Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane as it treks through the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

Lee, a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, is located about 365 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands and over 615 miles south of Bermuda.

The storm is expected to strengthen over the next day before it gradually weakens.

In a few days, Lee is expected to pass near, but to the west, of Bermuda.

While the storm is not expected to directly impact Florida at this time, the FOX 35 Storm Team said Hurricane Lee will bring dangerous surf all week, peaking on Thursday with surf up to 7-8 feet. Beach conditions are expected to improve by next weekend.

Two more disturbances brewing in Atlantic, expected to merge together

The NHC is also tracking two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic.

There's a weak area of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity.

This storm is not likely to develop (10%) before it merges with another tropical wave to its east over the next couple of days.

The tropical wave is located between the Cape Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. It's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development (60%).

A tropical depression could form by this weekend as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic.

