Live updates: Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic, expected to become 'extremely dangerous' hurricane this weekend

Hurricane Lee formed early Wednesday in the Atlantic, where it is expected to rapidly strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as early as this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While it's not known where exactly Hurricane Lee will ultimately travel, it's expected to bring large ocean wells and life-threatening rip currents to portions of the Lesser Antilles islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend. Here are live updates on Hurricane Lee's path, cone, direction, spaghetti models, and potential impacts to Florida or the U.S. eastern coast.

5 p.m. advisory | Hurricane Lee was located about 1,130 miles east of the Northward Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, the NHC said. It's then expected to intensify into an "extremely dangerous" category 4 hurricane – minimum 135 mph sustained winds – by early Saturday.

It's expected to bring life-threatening ocean swell and rip currents to portions of the Lesser Antilles Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico by this weekend.

Hurricane Lee track: Where is Hurricane Lee right now?

Where is Hurricane Lee expected to hit? Is it headed towards Florida?

It's still too soon to tell exactly where Hurricane Lee will ultimately end up. However, the FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to track its developments.

Potential impacts right now could include a rise in seas and surf, as well as dangerous rip currents along the eastern coast and beaches.