'What if you killed somebody?': Police searching for driver who hit, injured Palm Bay motorcyclist

A family is fighting for justice after someone allegedly hit their loved one on his motorcycle and took off. Palm Bay police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver, and the family is asking for help on social media.

The local motorcyclist, Aaron Charlton, was just minutes away from pulling into his home on San Fillipo in Palm Bay, but he never made it. He was hit by another driver – who is still on the run.

"It was an accident. I can forgive that. I can’t forgive leaving him on the side of the road at all," said Amanda Scrivano, the wife of the hit-and-run victim.

She was one of the first on scene and found her husband limp and lying on the ground at the intersection of Eldron and Jupiter in Palm Bay on April 2.

"What if you killed somebody? You would just leave them on the side of the road like that?" said Scrivano.

Thankfully, Aaron survived, but his injuries are extensive. He’s covered in road rash, broke six ribs and his collarbone.

"Next thing you know, the bike was in the air, and it landed on top of me," said Charlton.

The family is asking anyone with information to contact the Palm Bay police department. Investigators are looking for a silver or gray four four-door sedan with a faded hood. Witnesses on scene don’t know if it was a male or female driving the car.

"I just hope somebody comes forward and does the right thing because it’s the right thing to do," said the victim.

Charlton will be out of work for four to six months and isn’t sure when he’ll ride his bike again.

‘I’ve never been scared, but now I’m kind of hesitant to get back on," said Charlton, a father who is devastated he can’t provide for his family right now because of the injuries.

Moving forward, his wife is also struggling to trust anyone on the road again.

"I don’t really trust other people anymore," she concluded.

Charlton has another follow-up appointment with doctors on Wednesday. They’re going to take out some of his stitches in his face also see if his collarbone will need surgery. This family is just holding out hope whoever is responsible will come forward.