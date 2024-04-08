'Struck a nerve': Veteran family donates new grill to Disabled American Veterans center after burglary

A local veteran family donated a new grill to the Disabled Veterans Center in Titusville after someone allegedly stole an American flag and destroyed property at the non-profit.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower reported on the issue at Titusville’s DAV chapter on Friday after someone was caught on camera stealing an American flag and breaking the chapter’s BBQ grill earlier in the week.

Now, two days later, the center has several new grills thanks to the community who stepped up to help.

"Being a veteran and coming from a long line of veterans in my family – the flag on the ground really struck a nerve," said Derek Rice.

Derek and his wife Amy decided to do something after they saw the story on Friday, about the DAV center in Titusville being burglarized.

A Mims man was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft after Titusville Police say Jonathan Smyth cut down Old Glory and broke the center's grill.

"I had tears in my eyes watching the story, and when he was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to go get a grill.' I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it,’" said Amy who was devastated that the organization went through this when they do so much to serve.

To help, the couple bought and donated a brand new $600 pristine Pit Boss to the center.

"That’s going to get a lot of use," Commander John Dunn told the couple who donated the grill.

Commander Dunn uses the grills to feed countless veterans and their families. When theirs was broken, he was heartbroken. But, since the crime, support has only grown.

"It’s been overwhelming, like I said, three grills in a couple days, countless of people have donated," said Dunn.

The Rice family just wants to help veterans and said this was the least they could do to give back to those who served selflessly.

"Thank y’all for coming out here and reporting on this," concluded Derek.

The last thing this chapter needs to do is get a brand-new American flag put up on the flagpole. A flag raising ceremony is set at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and anyone from the community is invited to come out and be part of the celebration. The DAV is committed to serving veterans all throughout Florida.

