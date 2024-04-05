'He's a survivor': Palm Bay man loses half his skull from skateboard accident

A Palm Bay man is recovering after he lost half his skull when he fell off his electric skateboard.

Matt Reyes is receiving care at Holmes Regional in Melbourne as doctors try to reduce the swelling in his brain. His mom, Lisa, has been by his side since day one and wants other parents to know how fast someone’s life can change and why helmets are vital.

The accident happened near Willis Street when Matt was riding his skateboard on the sidewalk to a basketball game. Unfortunately, he never made it.

"He’s a survivor. I didn’t think he was going to make it," said Matt’s mom, Lisa, who remembers telling her son she loved him before he left around 8:30 a.m. nearly four weeks ago.

Her son was on life support for three and a half weeks. He lost half of his skull and is just now starting to make small movements again after the severe accident.

"He either hit a pebble, or something, lost control, just took a tumble and fell," said his mom. "When the paramedics got there, they had to intubate him. There was blood coming out of his ears and out of his head."

Lisa says, her 25-year-old son loved riding his board, and she never worried about his safety until this accident.

"No, absolutely not, and he’s an adult. He’s 25 years old. I didn’t think that I had to worry about that," said Lisa.

Her message following her son’s accident and seeing his injuries is simple.

"Make sure your children wear a helmet. It is so important. You have no idea," she exclaimed.

The non-profit Bike/Walk Central Florida is committed to spreading this mom’s message and getting more helmets on heads.

"The fact of the matter is plain. Helmets save lives. We know that through research, through all of the data. It points to all of it," said Patrick Panza who’s the programs director for the non-profit.

Panza says helmets also reduce head injuries and severe trauma in an accident by 40 to 60%.

"Get his story out there so that people understand, wear a helmet so hopefully this doesn’t happen to somebody else that you love and care about," concluded Lisa.

Matt’s recovery could take years, but his mom says she’s sharing his story now to hopefully save a life and protect others from the trauma their family is going through. She’s asking for prayers as her son continues to heal. The family has also started a GoFundMe. You can access it by clicking HERE.