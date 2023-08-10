What Andrew Bain wants to accomplish in his first 100 days as new Florida state attorney

In his first full day as state attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Andrew Bain released an extensive 100-day plan to restore public trust, law and order and build relationships with law enforcement.

Bain's plan comes a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him as state attorney following the suspension of Monique Worrell.

The move was made Wednesday morning, saying Worrell's administration has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict." DeSantis also told reporters in a press conference that Worrell has a pattern of avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses, allowing juveniles to avoid serious charges and jail time and avoiding sentence enhancements.

Photo: Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida

Worrell held a press conference slamming DeSantis for her suspension, calling him a "weak dictator" and alleging that her removal was politically motivated.

"If we're mourning anything this morning, it is the loss of democracy," she told reporters at a press conference. "I am your duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage."

As the new state attorney, Bain aims to renew the public's faith in the criminal justice system while ensuring safety for the Orange and Osceola community for all residents," according to a press release. The plan "emphasizes fairness, accountability, transparency, collaboration and effective prosecution."

Andrew Bain's 100-day plan as state attorney

According to a press release, here's a look at what Andrew Bain wants to accomplish in his first 100 days in office:

Rebuilding Public Trust

State Attorney Bain is committed to transparency and accountability. Community outreach programs and events are being planned to empower citizens, mentor youth, and address community concerns.

Ensuring Accountability and Rehabilitation

State Attorney Bain will establish a balanced approach to justice, facilitating rehabilitation for non-violent offenders and offering alternative sanctions for non-violent offenders where appropriate to reduce recidivism.

Strengthening Law Enforcement Partnerships

State Attorney Bain is implementing a victim first prosecution against violent crimes, drug trafficking, and major criminal offenses, with a focus on swift and just resolutions.

Working with law enforcement to identify the most dangerous, violent, and repeat offense criminals in our communities to stop them in their tracks.

Collaboration will foster relationships to benefit Orange and Osceola residents, enabling seamless information sharing to tackle complex crimes.

Restoring Law & Order

State Attorney Bain met with Orange and Osceola County law enforcement agencies on the first full day of the job to enhance communication, coordination, and data-sharing to combat criminal activities effectively.

Announcing a "Second Chance" program that will enhance previously implemented diversion programs that work to prevent continuing harm to the community and a reduction in recidivism. He will be adding programs that are lawfully instituted to address some of the issues that will bring a person into the criminal justice system i.e. poverty, homelessness, mental health, food insecurity, and skilled job training for non-violent offenders.

Halting any presumptive nonenforcement policies – these policies do not provide the citizens of Orange and Osceola justice to prosecute a case with no intent to stem the tide of illegal behavior.

Reviewing Dropped Cases and Speedy Trials

State Attorney Bain and his leadership team will conduct a thorough review of previously dropped cases involving homicide, sex crimes, drug trafficking, and major violent crimes to ensure that justice is served and public safety is upheld.

Implementing measures to expedite trials while upholding due process rights.

Prosecutor Recruitment and Retention

State Attorney Bain will replenish a severely understaffed office. He will recruit and retain experienced prosecutors with expertise in prosecuting major violent crimes.

He will launch comprehensive training program for prosecutors to enhance their skills in investigations, filing decisions, managing daily dockets, considering alternative sanctions, and effectively preparing for trials and pretrial motions.

Revitalizing Service Agencies and Local Nonprofits