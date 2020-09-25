West Orange H.S. to play football game at Boone due to COVID-19 cases

Football players at West Orange High School are gearing up for Friday night lights, but there will be a change of venue because of positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.

Players will instead take the field at Boone High School. West Orange has been keeping its football players in isolation so they can play. Their home game will be played Boone on Friday night while their school is deep cleaned.

The school closed earlier this week because of a number of coronavirus cases there.

All extracurricular activities have been canceled until the school opens back up, except for football.

RELATED: West Orange High School to play football game despite COVID-19 closure

FOX 35 spoke with a parent who believes all extracurriculars should get the same treatment.

"It’s just kind of like why is the school board and the administration prioritizing one group of students over all the rest?"

Advertisement

The football players are in a bubble and are tested for coronavirus regularly so they are able to play. Each player is only allowed to invite two people to the game. No other students or staff from West Orange are allowed to attend.

"I think that’s great for the football players, especially the seniors. I want them to play. But why isn’t that being offered for other students?"

West Orange will be reopening earlier than expected on October 1st instead of the 5th.

Friday's game against Boone High School will start at 7.

