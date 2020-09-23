West Orange High School to play football game despite COVID-19 closure

Despite sending everyone home for two weeks because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, West Orange High School's football team will still take to the field on Friday.

Last week, Orange County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced that West Orange High School would shift to virtual learning after 10 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. All 922 face-to-face students and staff members will return to campus on October 1st -- not the 5th like originally anticipated.

The high school made the announcement on Wednesday morning, stating that they are ready for football and can play their scheduled game against Boone High on Friday.

The game will reportedly take place at Boone High School since the West Orange campus is shut down for COVID-19.

The Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said that she has no concerns with the game going forward. She said that "West Orange did everything we asked them to do. Those young men tested negative. They have been cohorted and separated during class time. So, they were separated from the quarantine."

This will be the first game of the year for West Orange High School. Their game was canceled last week after five players at Evans High School tested positive for COVID-19. A coach for West Orange High School was under quarantine but has tested negative for the virus and will be allowed on the sidelines for the game.

In addition, the school district said that bands, cheerleaders, dance teams, and JROTC will be allowed to participate in the football games again.

