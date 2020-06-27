West End Trading Co. in Sanford temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Sanford restaurant has temporarily shut its doors after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, West End Trading Co. posted the news on Facebook.

"Friends, unfortunately, West End Trading Co. will be closed temporarily as we have just recently found out one of our team members has come back with a positive COVID-19 test."

The restaurant says the team member was showing symptoms while at home and was asked to stay home until that person got results of a COVID-19 test. On Saturday, it came back positive.

"We began testing our staff early this week and all other tests thankfully came back negative. We have been working extremely hard to keep our establishment clean and following all guidelines but as we can all see, this pandemic has hit us all hard in one way or another here in Central Florida."

The restaurant says they will ensure that 100% of its team is negative for coronavirus before it reopens.

On Saturday, Florida shattered its previous single-day record of reported cases, adding 9,585, bringing the state total to 132,545. The Florida death toll now stands at 3,390. On Friday, the state saw 8,942 new cases.