Florida smashes single-day record again with another 9,585 new coronavirus cases

The Florida Department of Health reports another new 9,585 cases of COVID-19.

Officials also reported 24 more Florida resident deaths due to coronavirus.

Of the new 9,585 cases 9,518 are Florida residents and 67 are non-Florida residents.

Test results for more than 78,300 people were reported to the Department of Health as of midnight.

The new cases bring the total number of cases Florida has had to 132,545.

The Florida death toll now stands at 3,390.

Florida residents make up 130,092 of those cases, while non-Florida residents amount to 2,453 of those cases.

On Friday, the state saw 8,942 new cases.

The increase in cases comes after a week of record-breaking numbers in the state of Florida, as well as across the nation.

