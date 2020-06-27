Target confirms 2 employees test postive for coronavirus at Sand Lake Road location

article

Two workers at an Orlando Target store have tested positive for coronavirus.

A Target spokeswoman said the store on Sand Lake Road in Orlando was deep-cleaned and sanitized after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Target spokeswoman said, "We’ve communicated directly with the team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying the team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time... We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures."

The spokeswoman said Target is actively monitoring the situation.