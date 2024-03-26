Orlando Wendy's locations giving out free breakfast sandwiches for a year

Wendy's has announced a new promotion for Orlando customers that must be redeemed on April 1 – but it's not an April Fools' Day prank!

When participating Wendy's locations in Orlando open their doors on April 1, you must be one of the first 100 customers in line and make a purchase to receive a coupon card that can be used for one free breakfast sandwich weekly for a year.

You can either visit the store in the dining room, drive-thru or carry out. It's not valid for delivery customers, though. Customers must be at least 16 years old to receive their breakfast sandwich coupon card.

In celebration of April Fools’ Day, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and West Palm Beach Wendy’s fans can receive a coupon card to redeem a free Wendy’s Breakfast Sandwich weekly for one year. (Photo: Wendy's)

"The most important meal of the day deserves only the best," Wendy's said in a news release. "At Wendy's, our Breakfast Sandwiches are stacked with flavor, quality and value to satisfy our fans' morning cravings. Our Breakfast Sandwiches are made the Wendy's way with the best ingredients in the game. Enjoy any Breakfast Sandwich on the menu, including our Breakfast Baconator, FREE with the coupon card for one year."

Wendy's typically opens its doors at 6:30 a.m., but times vary per location.

This promotion is also valid at Wendy's locations in Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach.