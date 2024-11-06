"We fought a good fight", Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez wins re-election

article

Marcos Lopez was first elected in 2020, and after Tuesday's votes he keeps his position as Osceola County Sheriff.

Sheriff Lopez was challenged by Donnie Martinez, an Osceola County businessman with no law enforcement experience, who believes a "new vision" is needed for the sheriff's department.

He won the election with 58% of the vote.

"We fought a good fight. This wasn't easy. You know there's always a lot of controversy in politics, it doesn't matter who you are, especially in the law enforcement field in this day and age", Sheriff Lopez says.

The sheriff shared a message after winning, that campaigning is hard work, but working to make sure people are safe is a job that never ends.

