WATCH: Teen squeaks when laughing after accidentally swallowing dog toy

A Texas teen turned himself into a squeaking machine after accidentally inhaling the whistle from a dog toy.

Video taken by Mary Serrano shows her 13-year-old son Jonathan squeak when he laughed as they waited in the emergency room at Conroe Regional Hospital.

Serrano told Storyful that Jonathan was chewing on a dog toy to annoy her when she jokingly made a slapping gesture with a soda bottle and he accidentally swallowed the plastic squeaker as he quickly ducked.

After Serrano rushed Jonathan to two different hospitals, doctors were able to remove the tiny squeaker with a scope and send them home.

"Long story short, this was not fun for him because he missed a very important camping trip with Boy Scouts that he was very much looking forward to," she said.

Jonathan posted several versions of the video on TikTok that have gone viral, racking up over 20 million views.