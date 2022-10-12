Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies

article

Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!

The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!

Here's how it works:

One lucky person will be chosen to watch the films back-to-back and then write a 500-word review comparing the two movies, giving your opinions and critiques of the old versus the new.

"Whether you’ve watched Hocus Pocus a million times before or you’ve never seen it in your life, you’re welcome to apply!" the company said.

The winner will receive $1,000 in cash along with a one-year membership to Disney+. If you don't have Disney+ already, no worries: the company says it will provide access to the movies through the streaming channel so you can complete the spooky assignment.

Anyone interested can fill out the application telling the company who you are and why you’re perfect for the job.

"If you want to give us a really good look at your personality, submit a video!"

The deadline to enter is Oct. 19, 2022.