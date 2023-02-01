Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week.

The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.

In the new video, gunshots can be heard ringing out one after the other. A dark blue vehicle is seen driving by as the shooting happened.

A total of eleven people were injured, and the shooters are still on the run.

A mother who was nearby when the shooting happened said that a school bus had just dropped off children. She says her own kids were walking to a van that picks them up for an afterschool program when the gunshots started. She says it’s a miracle no kids were shot.

"I was hoping it was firecrackers," she said. "But when I seen the smoke and then you hear everybody ‘I’ve been hit! I've been hit!'… it was kinda surreal and scary. Everybody's kids just got off the bus."

The police chief believes they have the vehicle involved in the drive-by, which was found overnight.

"We have a high level of confidence that this is the vehicle we were looking for," Taylor said during Tuesday's press conference. "We have some very promising leads."

The police chief didn't specify where exactly investigators found the Altima, but said it was located in the west Lakeland area.

Police say they have a "strong" lead on at least one of the suspects and they believe at least four people were in the car and there were up to two shooters.

Three victims were found at the scene when officers arrived and were all taken to the hospital.

Bystanders used their own vehicles to take several others to nearby hospitals.

The 11th victim walked into Lakeland Regional Hospital Monday evening. All of the victims were male.

Lakeland police are offering a $5,000 reward with Heartland Crime Stoppers for information that can lead to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 1-800-226-8477 or heading to the website: www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.