Lakeland police find vehicle involved in drive-by shooting that wounded 11; still searching for suspects

The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital, bringing the total number of victims in yesterday's drive-by shooting to 11. Officers also said they found the suspect vehicle, but are still searching for the four suspects who were inside.

Chief Sam Taylor said a dark blue four-door Nissan Altima – which had a temporary tag – was seen slowing near the shooting scene the windows were rolled down and shots were fired. Investigators say they do believe there were four people who were inside the vehicle, and two were shooting.

"We have a high level of confidence that we have located the vehicle," he said during Tuesday's press conference. "We have some very promising leads."

Lakeland police are offering a $5,000 reward with Heartland Crime Stoppers for information that can lead to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 1-800-226-8477 or heading to the website: www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

The shooting occurred along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived within one minute after receiving multiple 911 calls, the chief explained.

Three shooting victims were found at the scene when officers arrived and were all taken to the hospital. The remainder were transported in personal vehicles. The 11th victim walked into Lakeland Regional Hospital yesterday. All victims were males.

As of Tuesday morning, 9 victims are expected to be released from the hospital today. One victim had surgery overnight. The other was shot in the face and has since been taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Chief Taylor said that in his three decades with the agency, he has never worked a case like this.

"This doesn't happen in Lakeland," Chief Taylor said. "I've been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever."

Officers said the vehicle was seen speeding off after the shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle and the shooters who were inside. LPD said the vehicle also had

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire.

Chief Taylor said about 25 officers and 15 detectives responded to the shooting.

Tina Smith, who lives in the neighborhood, shared home security footage with FOX 13, saying her children just got off the school bus before bullets started flying. In the 30-second clip, shots were heard.

"Get in the house," she said in the video. "I'll call for help."

Police said they found a large amount of marijuana at the scene and indicated there was possibly some type of drug sale at the time.

"It just reminds you how short life is," Smith said. "Any moment can be taken from you whether you have anything to do with it or not."