WATCH: Large shark spotted close to shore at Florida dog beach

A large shark was spotted having a feeding frenzy close to shore at Ponce Inlet's dog beach – and it was caught on camera!

Joey Fuquay was at the beach with his family when they saw the shark thrashing around near the shore.

Fuquay tells FOX 35 News that he was told it was a 10-12 foot hammerhead shark!

His little girl is heard in the background completely in awe at the sight of a shark. Fuquay says no one was in the water at the time, but there were some dogs near the shore.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, hammerheads inhabit the shallow coastal waters of both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida. They typically feed on stingrays, grouper, sea catfish, a variety of bony fishes, sharks, crabs, and squid.

