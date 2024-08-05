WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded boaters off Florida coast amid Tropical Storm Debby

Wild video shows the moment US Coast Guard aircrews saved two boaters stranded in dangerous waters off Florida's coast during Tropical Storm Debby over the weekend.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, a friend of the boaters alerted the US Coast Guard in St. Petersburg crews about the missing mariners after they failed to check in while sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs, officials said in a news release.

It was later determined that the boaters' 34-foot vessel lost its sail, causing them to drift 73 miles off Boca Grande in southwest Florida.

Air Station Miami immediately launched a search for the missing boaters.

The US Coast Guard rescued two boaters who became stranded after their sailboat became disabled and drifted over 73 miles off Boca Grande in Florida, officials said. (Credit: US Coast Guard)

At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, rescue crews found both boaters aboard their disabled sailboat and rescued them by hoisting them onto a helicopter. There were no reported injuries.

Officials said the boaters experienced 15 to 20-foot seas and near 60 mph winds with low visibility during the ordeal.

The US Coast Guard encourages future boaters to file a USCG Float Plan with a friend or family member before taking a vessel out on the water.

It was their friend's knowledge of the trip that likely saved the boaters' lives, officials said.

"Some of the most important factors in any search and rescue case is accurate information and safety equipment," Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Seven, said in a statement. "We received an updated satellite position from the boaters’ friend, which led to them being successfully located."

Tracking Debby

Debby strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf late Sunday night. The storm made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Air Force Hurricane Hunters and radar from Tallahassee show that Debby hit land around 7 a.m. EDT with sustained winds of 80 mph.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge in portions of Florida and major flooding in the southeastern US.

Debby is forecast to weaken as it moves over land today and tonight.