'I can feel the heat from here': Video shows car engulfed in flames at SeaWorld in Orlando

A video captures footage of firefighters responding to a car engulfed in flames at SeaWorld Orlando.

The car appears to be an SUV parked right outside the SeaWorld theme park. The video was captured by Tim Davidson and shows the car parked to two other cars that don't appear to have been damaged directly by the flames.

As Davidson makes his way past the inflamed car he says, "I can feel the heat from here." The fire appears to have started in the front half of the SUV.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Tim Davidson

Heavy smoke can be seen pouring into the air as firefighters battle the flames. A couple of bystanders can be seen watching the incident.

Orange County officials said no one was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported.