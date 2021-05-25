WATCH: Baby manatee found swimming alone rescued from Florida river

A manatee calf is being cared for at SeaWorld Orlando after it was found swimming alone in a Florida river, according to FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Officials say a call came into FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline about a baby manatee all alone in the Caloosahatchee River.

"Since the citizen had only observed the calf by itself for 30 minutes, our rescue team waited on a rescue attempt in case the mom was nearby feeding," the institute wrote on Facebook. "The original call from the citizen was made late in the day, so our rescue team requested the citizen call back in the morning to report if the manatee calf was still observed and alone."

The next day, the citizen reported that the calf was still alone with no momma to be found.

"With assistance from FWC Law Enforcement and a volunteer, our SW manatee rescue team successfully hoop net rescued the manatee calf."

The nearly 4-foot baby was transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

At last check, the calf was stable, is gaining weight and officials say the "outlook is positive."