SeaWorld no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated employees

article

Employees at SeaWorld Orlando will no longer have to wear face coverings as long as they are fully vaccinated.

In an email to FOX 35 News, the company said: "In accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are no longer required for guests and Ambassadors who are fully vaccinated."

RELATED: Disney World offering discounts to teachers and first responders who stay here this summer

The theme park had already dropped the mask requirement for guests who were vaccinated. Those who still want to wear a mask are free to do so.

SeaWorld is now the first Central Florida theme park to allow its vaccinated employees the option of wearing a mask or not.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Guests walk through Disney, Universal without masks for 1st time in over a year

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando employees are still required to wear face masks. However, both parks have eased mask requirements for vaccinated guests while outdoors. Guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit. Social distancing guidelines still apply.

You can read more about the guidelines HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.