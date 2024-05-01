Stanley cup thieves wanted in Clermont: police

A group of people are wanted for allegedly stealing several Stanley cups from Dick's Sporting Goods in Clermont, according to police.

The alleged theft happened just before 4:25 p.m. on April 8 at 1325 Sandy Grove Ave., the Clermont Police Department said in a post on social media.

Police shared surveillance video from the sporting goods store, which shows two individuals – who appear to be a woman and a boy – walking into the store, grabbing Stanley cups, putting them in bags and walking out.

Moments later, the same woman walks in with more people, and they allegedly do the same thing.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is urged to contact the Clermont Police Department's Detective Division at 352-394-5588 or jmanugal@clermontfl.org, or contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.