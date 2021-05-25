Officer misinterprets text from boss, sends selfie instead of photo of damaged car
GULFPORT, Miss. - An honest mistake between a Mississippi officer and his boss through a text message conversation has gone viral.
According to the Gulfport Police Department, the officer texted his sergeant to say he had been in a small accident.
"Hey Sgt. I just hit a pothole with my patrol car and tore the front end off," he begins in a text message.
"Are you ok?" the sergeant asks.
"Yes sir."
"Ok send me a picture."
Well, instead of sending a photo of the damaged patrol car, the officer took a smiling selfie.
"Of the damage…," the sergeant replied.
"My bad," the officer said.
The photo has been shared over 27,000 times.
Viewers found the mix-up endearing.
"Great young man right there. Always doing as asked!" wrote one person.
Another commenter said, "Thank you, officer, for giving us all a good chuckle. Stay safe and thank you for your service!!"
