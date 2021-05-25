Officer misinterprets text from boss, sends selfie instead of photo of damaged car

article

An honest mistake between a Mississippi officer and his boss through a text message conversation has gone viral.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the officer texted his sergeant to say he had been in a small accident.

"Hey Sgt. I just hit a pothole with my patrol car and tore the front end off," he begins in a text message.

"Are you ok?" the sergeant asks.

"Yes sir."

"Ok send me a picture."

Well, instead of sending a photo of the damaged patrol car, the officer took a smiling selfie.

"Of the damage…," the sergeant replied.

"My bad," the officer said.

The photo has been shared over 27,000 times.

Viewers found the mix-up endearing.

"Great young man right there. Always doing as asked!" wrote one person.

Another commenter said, "Thank you, officer, for giving us all a good chuckle. Stay safe and thank you for your service!!"

