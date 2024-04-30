Expand / Collapse search

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $116K sold at Apopka Publix

By Dani Medina
Published  April 30, 2024 10:45am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

APOPKA, Fla. - One lucky lottery player just added a few zeroes to their bank account with a huge Fantasy 5 win!

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $116,253.72 was sold at a Publix in Apopka, located at 1545 Rock Springs Road, according to the Florida Lottery. This was for the evening draw on Monday. The winning numbers were 7-13-20-23-31. 

On Monday's drawing, no other prizes were won, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 