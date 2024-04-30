Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $116K sold at Apopka Publix

One lucky lottery player just added a few zeroes to their bank account with a huge Fantasy 5 win!

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $116,253.72 was sold at a Publix in Apopka, located at 1545 Rock Springs Road, according to the Florida Lottery. This was for the evening draw on Monday. The winning numbers were 7-13-20-23-31.

On Monday's drawing, no other prizes were won, according to the Florida Lottery.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.