3 Florida cities named among Top 100 Best Places to Live in US

Multiple Florida cities have been named among the best places to live in the United States in a new ranking.

The website Liveability recently released its list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024, listing three Florida cities among the best.

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health." Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade for the city based on the data points.

The Florida cities on the list are:

Gainesville, with a LivScore of 698

Tampa, with a LivScore of 697

Fort Lauderdale, with a LivScore of 692

Several other southeastern cities made the list, including Roswell, Georgia, Franklin, Tennessee, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Livability did not rank the cities other than give them a LivScore, and it appears the highest LivScore given was to Carmel, Indiana, which received a score of 875.