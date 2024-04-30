Florida man, 22, arrested after fleeing trooper at speeds over 147 mph on I-275: troopers

Stream FOX 35 News

A St. Petersburg man was taken to jail after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County, troopers said.

Tayvion Robinson, 22, was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, fleeing to elude at a high speed and for not having a valid driver's license, an arrest affidavit stated.

At around 11:20 a.m., Robinson was spotted driving a black Dodge Charger northbound on I-275 at more than 110 mph in a posted 60 mph zone west of SR-688, FHP said.

Robinson continued to speed, cutting in and out of traffic, officials said.

Booking photo of Tayvion Robinson via Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A trooper tried to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to accelerate and at one point, exceeded 147 mph.

The car eventually exited the interstate, ran a red light, and collided with two vehicles before losing control and recovering on S Loins Avenue, troopers said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo provided by the Florida Highway Patrol

FHP performed a successful PIT maneuver on the car, and that's when Robinson and two passengers ran off.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and Robinson was ultimately found and brought back to the scene.