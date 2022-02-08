WATCH: Allison Gargaro tracks rainy conditions in the FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck

Tuesday won't be a very good beach day for Central Floridians with a front bringing rain and chilly conditions to the area. That's why today is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro took the FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck out this morning to see how the roads were looking in this gloomy weather.

RELATED: Front brings rain, highs in the 50s to Central Florida on Tuesday

For drivers, if you come across wet roads, be sure to slow down and drive carefully – you don't want to get into an accident!

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Highs across Central Florida will stay in the 50s, so a sweater will be helpful today.

RELATED: Be prepared: Tornado drill expected across Florida this Wednesday

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says clouds will weigh in heavy and rain chances in the 90%+ range will be at peak this afternoon.

Showers ease a bit in coverage late tonight and even more so by Wednesday morning. If you're heading out to the theme parks-attractions today, expect your day to be impacted by the wet skies and chilly temps.

RELATED: FOX Weather expands to new streaming platforms, local FOX TV stations

This all comes on a very heavy weather awareness week. Monday was the start of Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022 and on Wednesday, there will be a statewide Tornado Drill!

You can find information on the Tornado Drill HERE.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar. Watch FOX 35 for the latest weekend weather updates.