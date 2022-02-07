Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022 kicks off on Monday

article

Today is the first day of Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022.

This year’s awareness week runs from February 7th through February 11th. Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity for Floridians to learn about the various weather hazards that frequently impact the Sunshine State and how families and local businesses can prepare for these natural events.

Each day this week focuses on a specific weather event. There will be safety information on Lightning, Marine Hazards and Rip Currents, Thunderstorms and Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Flooding, and Temperature Extremes and Wildfires.

One specific weather event Florida is no stranger to is lightning. In 2021, over 14 million lightning strikes (in-cloud and cloud to ground) were recorded in Florida, and Florida ranks #1 on lightning strikes per square mile on average, according to Florida's Division of Emergency Management.

A good rule of thumb to stay safe from lightning is, 'When thunder roars, go indoors!' It is never safe to be outside during a thunderstorm.

On Wednesday, there is a state-wide tornado drill at 10 a.m.! Your weather radio and other severe weather alert devices will go off during this time, don't be "alarmed". Emergency managers and meteorologists ask community members to consider practicing their tornado action plan. If it is not feasible to participate during the exercise, please consider discussing tornado response in your place of work and home.

Tornado Safety Tips:



Have a family emergency plan that includes where to go if a tornado threatens.

During a tornado, go to an interior room without windows, and if possible, on the lowest floor of the building.

Have a device to receive weather alerts and to stay up to date on tornado watches and warnings.

Never seek shelter in an automobile.

