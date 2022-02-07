Front brings rain, highs in the 50s to Central Florida on Tuesday

Today is a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY! Expect a chilly rain to develop heading through late morning and the early afternoon hours.

Clouds will weigh in heavy and rain chances in the 90%+ range at peak this afternoon. The bottom line: have an umbrella handy and a nice warm jacket. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-50s this afternoon.

"The weather here in Central Florida has certainly resembled a roller coaster as of late and that trend is in play again for the week ahead," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

The latest rainfall forecast models show a huge increase in rain chances by mid-late morning from north to south. Expect widespread showers all across Central Florida after lunchtime, holding steady through the drive home at 5 p.m.

Showers ease a bit in coverage late tonight and even more so by Wednesday morning. If you're heading out to the theme parks-attractions today, expect your day to be impacted by the wet skies and chilly temps.

It'll be a good day to trade the cold drinks for hot drinks at the concession stands today. Rainfall amounts will prove to be beneficial with local amounts in the 1/2 inch range.

The next best chance of rain looks to be on Sunday as some energy comes into Florida from the Gulf of Mexico. We'll be tracking so stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest!

