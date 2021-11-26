'War on I-4' brings UCF and USF fans to 'The Bounce House'

The "War on I-4" tailgate is a post-Thanksgiving tradition for many Central Florida families.

The University of Central Florida hosted the University of South Florida for the final game of the regular season at The Bounce House on Friday. The War on I-4 brings lots of fans to tailgate for the big rivalry game.

The UCF Knights and USF Bulls are battling for Central Florida's bragging rights. Fans brought corn hole, grills, and leftover Thanksgiving dinner to the tailgate Friday.

"Turkey tailgate. Everyone brings their leftovers. We do it big. We do it big for this game every year," said one fan at the tailgate.

UCF's marching band was on campus getting everyone excited for the matchup.

"It’s always exciting. I go back to when I was an undergrad and USF was good. Now I think the tables have turned," said UCF alumni at the tailgate. "It’s exciting they play in Tampa and then here back and forth."

Knights fans retain the bragging rights. UCF (8-4) took home the victory, defeating rival USF (2-10) by a score of 17-13.

