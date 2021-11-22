Walt Disney World suspends sale of most annual passes

Walt Disney World says that they have currently suspended the sale of most annual pass tiers.

The Walt Disney World website on Monday listed that three tiers of annual passes are "currently unavailable": the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Incredi-Pass.

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass is still available for purchase.

"New sales of select Annual Passes are currently paused. New sales of the Disney Pixie Dust Pass remain available for Florida Residents," the website also said.

Every tier of annual pass includes different blockout dates:

Disney Pirate Pass: The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates during select holiday periods.

Disney Incredi-Pass: No blockout dates apply.

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which is still available for purchase, has the most blockout dates. It is valid on most weekdays but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods.

For a complete calendar of blockout dates, visit the Walt Disney World website.

When annual passes went back on sale in Sept. 2021, Disney warned that "please note as we continue to manage attendance to provide a great experience for everyone, at any time, annual passes may be unavailable for purchase."

