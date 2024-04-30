Walmart to close all health centers in Florida, US

Walmart announced Tuesday it would permanently shutter its 51 Walmart Health centers in the U.S., including 23 locations in Florida, and end its virtual care offering.

Walmart Health, which was first launched in 2019, gave customers access to healthcare professionals like physicians, dentists and licensed therapists across Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas.

"The decision to close all 51 health centers across five states and shut down the virtual care offering was not easy," Walmart said in press release.

The company said it's closing because there isn't a "sustainable business model for us to continue."

"We understand this change affects lives – the patients who receive care, the associates and providers who deliver care and the communities who supported us along the way," Walmart continued. "This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time."

The company said it would continue to operate its thousands of pharmacies and vision centers across the country.

Walmart Health patients can still receive care while clinics are open amid the closing process, and it's working with its providers and associates to either relocate them or give them severance benefits.

In Florida, there are 23 Walmart Health locations:

Brandon

Hudson

Jacksonville (5)

Kissimmee (2)

Lutz

Middleburg

New Port Richey

Ocoee

Orlando (3)

Pinellas Park

Plant City

Sanford

St. Petersburg

Wesley Chapel

Winter Garden

Zephyrhills

Click here for more information about Walmart Health's closure.